iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Decreased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.