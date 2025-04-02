iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.