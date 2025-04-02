iShares AAA CLO Active ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CLOA)

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2462 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $52.12.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

