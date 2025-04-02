iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

