iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

