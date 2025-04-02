iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

