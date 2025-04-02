iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

