iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.