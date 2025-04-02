iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Cut by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.