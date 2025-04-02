iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 394,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 231,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.30.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBHF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 217,764 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,329,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

