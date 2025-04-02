iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 394,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 231,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.30.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.
