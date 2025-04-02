iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 599,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 205,858 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.24.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.0752 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
