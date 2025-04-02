iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 599,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 205,858 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.0752 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.