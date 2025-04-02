iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Announces Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTL opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
