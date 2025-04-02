iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3309 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.3% increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.