iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after buying an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

