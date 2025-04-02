iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $34.95. 11,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 12,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

