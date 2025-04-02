iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.7% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.