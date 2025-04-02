iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $83,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

