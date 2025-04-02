iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,047,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 321,972 shares.The stock last traded at $85.20 and had previously closed at $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

