iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

