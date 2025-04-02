iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

