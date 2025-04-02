IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

IZEA stock remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Wednesday. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. As a group, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.