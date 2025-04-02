Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,156. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

