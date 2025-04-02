JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,740.0 days.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
Shares of JB Hi-Fi stock opened at C$56.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.31. JB Hi-Fi has a fifty-two week low of C$56.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.55.
JB Hi-Fi Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JB Hi-Fi
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.