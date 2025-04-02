Jennifer M. Neil Sells 1,223 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of POOL opened at $318.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $402.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pool by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

