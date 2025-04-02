John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of HPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
