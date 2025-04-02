John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

HPI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 130,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

