Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $139,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.61. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

