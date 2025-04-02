Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
