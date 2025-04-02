JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $123.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $123,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.