JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $128.76 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $128,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,291,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.33.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $339.31 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.75.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.