JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $167.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 316.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,997,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $167,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,137 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,049,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 886,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after buying an additional 1,493,057 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

