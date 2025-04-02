JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

KRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 449,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

