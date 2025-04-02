JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 26,722 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $170,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

