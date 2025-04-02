JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 975.04 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 986 ($12.80). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 979 ($12.71), with a volume of 59,594 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £655.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,003.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 967 ($12.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,056.80 ($13,059.08). 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

