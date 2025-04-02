Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) vs. Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Financial Contrast

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Informatica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -17.52% -126.99% -17.67% Informatica 0.61% 5.76% 2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kaltura and Informatica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 1 0 1 0 2.00 Informatica 0 12 3 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

Kaltura presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Informatica has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Informatica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Informatica is more favorable than Kaltura.

This table compares Kaltura and Informatica”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $178.72 million 1.66 -$46.37 million ($0.21) -9.14 Informatica $1.64 billion 3.26 $9.93 million $0.03 589.23

Informatica has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Informatica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Informatica shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Kaltura shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Informatica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kaltura has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Informatica has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Informatica beats Kaltura on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

