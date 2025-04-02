KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 66.04%.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON:KCR traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8 ($0.10). 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.18. KCR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.84.

About KCR Residential REIT

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

