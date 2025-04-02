KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 66.04%.
KCR Residential REIT Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of LON:KCR traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8 ($0.10). 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.18. KCR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.84.
About KCR Residential REIT
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KCR Residential REIT
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.