KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $27.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

