KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $27.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.26.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE
KE Stock Performance
NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.
KE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s payout ratio is currently 64.58%.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.