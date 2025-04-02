Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,739 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,875,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,385,000 after buying an additional 95,489 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

