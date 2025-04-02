Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $180.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,310.21. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,776,543. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,816,029 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

