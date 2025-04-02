Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 7.3 %

SYLD opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

