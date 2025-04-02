Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,912,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SMH stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

