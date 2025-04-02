Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

