Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $229,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $344,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 298.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.85 and a 200 day moving average of $194.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

