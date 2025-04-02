Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.