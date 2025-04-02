Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

MTUM stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

