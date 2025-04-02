Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $10.02 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

