Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.
K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.30.
In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.58, for a total value of C$165,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,670 shares of company stock worth $5,366,186. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.
