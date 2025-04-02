KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 7.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 117,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 110,554 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

