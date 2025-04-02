Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 127,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.9 days.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.