Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 127,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.9 days.
Klépierre Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $33.38.
Klépierre Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klépierre
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.