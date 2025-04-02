Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

KNX stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,265,000 after buying an additional 506,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,819,000 after acquiring an additional 505,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,201,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,632,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

